BRIEF-First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.
MILAN, March 18 The board of Banca Carige is set to meet on Thursday after the Italian mid-sized lender received an answer from the European Central Bank on its plan to fill a capital shortfall, a source close to the bank said on Wednesday.
Carige, which must plug an 800-million euro capital gap uncovered by a Europe-wide health check of banks last year, has said it will take a final decision on the size of a planned rights issue after seeing the ECB's letter.
The plan it has submitted to the ECB envisages a cash call for up to 700 million euros and asset sales, but a source close to the matter has not ruled out a larger size for the rights issue. (Reporting by Valentina Za)
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp provides update on qualifying transaction