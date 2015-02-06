MILAN Feb 6 The banking foundation that controls Banca Carige has asked the Italian treasury for permission to possibly sell its entire 19 percent holding in the mid-sized Italian lender, a financial source told Reuters on Friday.

The source, confirming remarks by Fondazione Carige Chairman Paolo Momigliano that were published in the Italian press, said the foundation took the decision at a board meeting on Friday.

Banca Carige and bigger rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena have emerged as the two Italian banks that need to tap investors for cash following a year-long regulatory health check of euro zone lenders which ended in October.

"The foundation continues discussions with potential interested parties but wants to have a free hand and it is ready to evaluate the sale of its stake," the source told Reuters.

The foundation, which already has clearance to sell a 7 percent stake in the bank, could not be reached for comment.

Three sources close to the matter said last month that Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi was interested in taking a "significant stake" in the bank, as the company prepares to raise up to 700 million euros ($792 million) in a share sale.

($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Paola Arosio and Mark Potter)