MILAN Feb 6 The banking foundation that
controls Banca Carige has asked the Italian treasury
for permission to possibly sell its entire 19 percent holding in
the mid-sized Italian lender, a financial source told Reuters on
Friday.
The source, confirming remarks by Fondazione Carige Chairman
Paolo Momigliano that were published in the Italian press, said
the foundation took the decision at a board meeting on Friday.
Banca Carige and bigger rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena
have emerged as the two Italian banks that need to tap
investors for cash following a year-long regulatory health check
of euro zone lenders which ended in October.
"The foundation continues discussions with potential
interested parties but wants to have a free hand and it is ready
to evaluate the sale of its stake," the source told Reuters.
The foundation, which already has clearance to sell a 7
percent stake in the bank, could not be reached for comment.
Three sources close to the matter said last month that
Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi was interested in taking a
"significant stake" in the bank, as the company prepares to
raise up to 700 million euros ($792 million) in a share sale.
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
