MILAN Jan 7 Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi
is interested in taking a "significant stake" in Banca Carige
, three sources close to the matter said, as the
mid-sized bank prepares to raise up to 700 million euros ($827
million) in a share sale.
Carige and bigger rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena
have emerged as the two Italian banks that need to tap investors
for cash following a year-long health check of euro zone lenders
which ended in October.
Speculation about an investment by Bonomi, who this month
pulled out of a race for French holiday company Club
Mediterrannee, has pushed up Carige shares in recent
days.
The stock has risen 16 percent in January after shedding 70
percent of its value in 2014 to hit an all-time low of 0.0522
cents on Dec. 23.
"Bonomi is still interested in Carige," one of the sources
said.
The tycoon discussed last year buying a stake in Carige from
the banking foundation that at the time owned almost half of the
lender, but they could not agree on the price, the source said.
The debt-laden Carige foundation now owns 19 percent after
reducing its holding ahead of an 800 million euro cash call the
bank carried out in June to beef up its weak capital ratios.
At current market prices, the foundation's stake is worth
around 120 million euros, matching the value of its debts.
Bonomi may consider purchasing part of the foundation's
stake and then buying into the rights issue to build a stake of
between 20 and 25 percent, one of the sources said.
"This time too it will be a matter of agreeing a price," the
source said.
The foundation would like to sell the stake at a premium
compared to market prices but Bonomi disagrees, the sources
said.
In January last year Bonomi sold his entire stake in Banca
Popolare di Milano after failing to bring about a
governance overhaul at the co-operative lender.
"Bonomi rules out any hostile moves but he would like to
have a significant stake so as to influence matters as he sought
to do at Popolare Milano," one of the sources said.
($1 = 0.8465 euros)
(Writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Potter)