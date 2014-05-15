MILAN May 15 Italian mid-sized lender Banca
Carige posted a net profit of 17 million euros in the
first quarter, down 65 percent from a year earlier, and its
capital base remained weak ahead of a planned 800 million euro
rights issue.
The bank said its best-quality Common Equity Tier 1 capital
stood at 6.5 percent of risk-weighted assets at end-March. That
compares with an 8 percent threshold the European Central Bank
has set in a review of the banking sector it is carrying out
across the euro zone this year.
