MILAN May 10 Italy's Banca Carige
reported on Tuesday a first-quarter loss of 41 million euros
($47 million) and said it lost 1.7 billion euros in funding from
clients in the period due to concerns on tougher new rules on
bank rescues.
Weak Italian banks suffered a deposit outflow this year as
new rules on bank bailouts came fully into force roughly a month
after a rescue of four small lenders conducted under the new
regime left hundreds of small investors out of pocket.
Carige, which is restructuring under new management after
failing a 2014 health check of euro zone banks and losing 1.2
billion euros in 2014-2015, wrote down loans for 92 million
euros in the quarter, up 18 percent from 2015.
The lender, which appointed a new board and chief executive
in March picked by top investor Vittorio Malacalza, said the ECB
had extended deadlines for the bank to present a business plan.
It must now submit guidelines of the business plan and of a
medium-term plan on its strategic options by the end of May
together with an updated funding plan. Detailed business and
medium-term plans are due by June 30.
