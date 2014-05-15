(Adds details)
MILAN May 15 Italian mid-sized lender Banca
Carige posted a net profit of 17 million euros in the
first quarter, down 65 percent from a year earlier, and its
capital base remained weak ahead of a planned 800 million-euro
rights issue.
The bank said its best-quality Common Equity Tier 1 capital
stood at 6.5 percent of risk-weighted assets at end-March. That
compares with an 8 percent threshold the European Central Bank
has set in a review of the banking sector it is carrying out
across the euro zone this year.
Carige expects the share sale to bring its Common Equity
ratio to 9.5 percent. However, analysts regard Carige as one of
the weakest among the 15 Italian banks under the ECB's scrutiny.
The bank reported a net loss of 1.76 billion euros in 2013,
after putting aside 1.09 billion euros to cover loan losses and
writing down the value of past acquisitions for a further 1.67
billion euros under new management.
In January-to-March it wrote down loans for 69 million
euros, up by almost a third from a year earlier, and said that
loan loss provisions covered 37.4 percent of all doubtful loans.
The coverage ratio was 56.6 percent for the loans least likely
to be repaid, it said.
The bank said it had improved its liquidity positions by
selling part of its government bond holdings and reducing their
average maturity.
Carige said it had repaid 2 billion out of 7 billion euros
in longer-term European Central Bank loans and was on course to
meet its target of reimbursing 80 percent of the total by
year-end.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by David Evans)