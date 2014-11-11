MILAN Nov 11 Italy's Banca Carige on Tuesday
posted a net loss for the January-September period, hit by
one-off items related to writedowns on insurance assets it was
selling and higher labour costs.
The Genoa-based lender said its nine-month attributable net
loss stood at 328.8 million euros ($410 million). Excluding the
non-recurring items, the net loss for the period would have
stood at 50 million euros, the company added.
This year's figures compare with a net loss of 1.3 billion
euros for the same period a year ago when the company booked
major goodwill writedowns.
Bad loan writedowns totalled 319 million euros in
January-September, down 18 percent from a year earlier.
The lender said its Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio - a
measure of financial strength - stood at 9.4 percent at the end
of September.
(1 US dollar = 0.8014 euro)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)