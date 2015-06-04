MILAN, June 4 Banca Carige said on
Thursday Italy's market watchdog had approved the prospectus for
its 850 million euro ($955 million) rights issue, adding it was
pricing the cash call at a big discount.
In a statement issued late on Thursday, the Genoa-based
lender said it would offer new shares in the bank at 1.17 euros
each, or at a 35.2 percent discount to the theoretical ex-rights
price (TERP) calculated on Thursday's closing price.
The capital increase will be launched on Monday.
The bank said a consortium of Italian and foreign banks
headed by Mediobanca would guarantee the rights issue.
($1 = 0.8898 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Dominic Evans)