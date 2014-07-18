MILAN, July 18 Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (BPER) said on Friday its rights issue was 99.77 percent subscribed, raising almost 748 million euros ($1.01 billion).

In a statement the bank said unsubscribed rights will be sold on the market from July 23 to July 29. ($1 = 0.7400 Euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)