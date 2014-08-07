MILAN Aug 7 Italy's Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (BPER) swung to a net profit of 35.9 million euros ($48 million) in the first half as trading and interest income rose in the period and it put aside less money against loan losses.

The bank said that a recently concluded 750 million euro share sale had boosted its best-quality Common Equity Tier 1 capital to 10.43 percent of risk-weighted assets.

BPER said loan writedowns in the period fell 5 percent from a year earlier.

BPER had posted a loss of 21.5 million euros in the first half of 2013, hurt by a 52 percent increase in loan loss provisions and higher taxes as it completed a review of its loan book following guidelines from the national regulator.

(1 US dollar = 0.7472 euro) (Reporting by Valentina Za)