BRIEF-Town And Country Financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Town and country financial corporation reports first-quarter 2017 net income and dividend
MILAN Aug 7 Italy's Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (BPER) swung to a net profit of 35.9 million euros ($48 million) in the first half as trading and interest income rose in the period and it put aside less money against loan losses.
The bank said that a recently concluded 750 million euro share sale had boosted its best-quality Common Equity Tier 1 capital to 10.43 percent of risk-weighted assets.
BPER said loan writedowns in the period fell 5 percent from a year earlier.
BPER had posted a loss of 21.5 million euros in the first half of 2013, hurt by a 52 percent increase in loan loss provisions and higher taxes as it completed a review of its loan book following guidelines from the national regulator.
(1 US dollar = 0.7472 euro) (Reporting by Valentina Za)
* Qtrly net profit after tax S$807 million versus S$766 million a year ago