ROME Feb 11 Italian cooperative lender Banca
Popolare dell'Etruria e del Lazio has been placed under
special administration by the Italian Treasury on the
recommendation of the Bank of Italy, two people with knowledge
of the case said on Wednesday.
No comment was immediately available from Banca Etruria,
which has been cutting costs as it looks for a merger partner.
No details were immediately available from either the Bank
of Italy or the Treasury.
The Bank of Italy told Banca Etruria in 2013 to find a buyer
after an audit of its books unveiled insufficient provisions
against soured loans and an excessive exposure to sovereign
debt.
