ROME/MILAN Feb 11 Italian cooperative lender
Banca Popolare dell'Etruria e del Lazio said on
Wednesday it had been placed under special administration after
a Bank of Italy inspection revealed heavy balance sheet losses
from loan writedowns.
In a statement confirming what sources had previously told
Reuters, Banca Etruria said the move was aimed at finding the
way to solve the bank's "serious crisis".
The move comes as the Italian government is seeking to
reform Italy's cooperative banking sector to promote mergers and
make the sector more efficient.
Banca Etruria, which has been cutting costs as it looks for
a merger partner, was told by the Bank of Italy in 2013 to find
a buyer after an audit unveiled inadequate provisioning for
soured loans and an excessive exposure to sovereign debt.
The lender, the third cooperative bank to be placed under
special administration since the start of last year, posted a
net loss of around 126 million euros in the nine months to
September when its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 5.9
percent.
Last year, Banca Etruria said it was planning to become a
joint-stock company to help it find a merger partner after the
collapse of talks with bigger rival Popolare di Vicenza
.
Etruria's being placed under administration is likely to
shine a light on the more vulnerable of Italy's cooperative, or
popolari, lenders.
Smaller lenders like Etruria are bearing the brunt of
Italy's long economic crisis with soaring bad debts stretching
their balance sheets.
In January, the government of Matteo Renzi approved an
emergency decree scrapping the one-vote-per-investor rule that
gives shareholders in Italy's popolari banks equal voting rights
regardless of the size of their stake.
The move came into force immediately, but must be approved
by parliament within 60 days to become law.
