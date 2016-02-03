FLORENCE Feb 3 Italian prosecutors will look
into whether some deposit holders at Banca Etruria may
have pulled out savings after being warned ahead of time about a
government rescue scheme, a judicial source said on Wednesday.
Banca Etruria is one of four lenders Italy rescued from
bankruptcy in November in a bailout that drew on 3.6 billion
euros ($3.9 billion) from a fund financed by other banks.
The rescue scheme saddled shareholders and junior
bondholders with some of the costs, as required by European
rules for saving distressed banks dubbed 'burden-sharing'.
There were concerns that depositors with holdings above
100,000 euros could also be hit.
The Bank of Italy-appointed administrator for Banca Etruria
said there had been outflows from the lender just before the
rescue package put together by the central bank and the treasury
was introduced, the source said, citing an official document.
"(Prosecutors) will verify whether these outflows were
caused by panic or by the fact that some of the account holders
had access to privileged information," the source said.
The Bank of Italy declined to comment on the issue, while
Banca Etruria was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.9156 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; Writing by Francesca Landini;
Editing by Paola Arosio and Mark Potter)