MILAN Feb 12 Shares of Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare dell'Etruria e del Lazio have been temporarily suspended from trading pending the release of a statement, the Milan bourse said on its website on Thursday.

Banca Etruria said on Wednesday it had been placed under special administration after a Bank of Italy inspection revealed heavy balance sheet losses from loan writedowns. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Valentina Za)