SHANGHAI, May 5 Hong Kong stocks posted their biggest daily percentage decline in two weeks on Friday as resources shares tumbled on sharply weaker oil and commodity prices.
MILAN Feb 12 Shares of Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare dell'Etruria e del Lazio have been temporarily suspended from trading pending the release of a statement, the Milan bourse said on its website on Thursday.
Banca Etruria said on Wednesday it had been placed under special administration after a Bank of Italy inspection revealed heavy balance sheet losses from loan writedowns. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Valentina Za)
* Immobel announces its intention to launch a bond‐issue up to 100 million euros ($109.70 million)