MILAN Feb 13 Shares in Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare dell'Etruria e del Lazio have been halted from trade for an indefinite period of time, the Milan stock market said on Friday.

Banca Etruria said on Wednesday it had been placed under special administration after a Bank of Italy inspection revealed heavy balance sheet losses from loan writedowns.

On Thursday the bourse had suspended the lender's shares for the day's session. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)