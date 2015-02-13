BRIEF-Swiss Life CFO: well on track to achieve 2017 targets
* CFO says well on track to achieve 2017 financial targets Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
MILAN Feb 13 Shares in Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare dell'Etruria e del Lazio have been halted from trade for an indefinite period of time, the Milan stock market said on Friday.
Banca Etruria said on Wednesday it had been placed under special administration after a Bank of Italy inspection revealed heavy balance sheet losses from loan writedowns.
On Thursday the bourse had suspended the lender's shares for the day's session. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT CHANGES THE NAME TO «ALPHA ETF FTSE ATHEX LARGE CAP EQUITY UCITS» FROM «ALPHA ETF FTSE ATHEX LARGE CAP EQUITY FUND»