(Recasts with suspension until end of session)

MILAN Feb 12 Shares of Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare dell'Etruria e del Lazio will remain suspended from trading until the session ends, the Milan bourse said on Thursday.

Trading in the stock was halted this morning, pending the release of a statement.

Banca Etruria said on Wednesday it had been placed under special administration after a Bank of Italy inspection revealed heavy balance sheet losses from loan writedowns. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Francesca Landini; editing by Valentina Za and Jane Merriman)