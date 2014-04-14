BRIEF-Equinix CEO's 2016 compensation was $12 mln
* CEO Stephen Smith's 2016 total compensation was $12 million versus $11.1 million in 2015 - sec filing
MILAN, April 14 Shares in Banca Etruria fell in early trade on Monday after the Tuscan bank agreed at the weekend to enter exclusive merger talks until May 30 with rival Banca Popolare di Vicenza.
By 0708 GMT shares in Banca Etruria fell 3.7 percent against a 0.4 percent rise in Italy's banking index.
Banca Etruria's shares had risen in recent weeks on expectations the lender could attract rival bids. The bank had been looking for a merger with a stronger peer following advice from the Bank of Italy.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
* Morgan Stanley says on April 21, 2017, Klaus Kleinfeld resigned from Morgan Stanley's board of directors, effective immediately Source text - http://bit.ly/2oSo2kh Further company coverage: