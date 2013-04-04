MILAN, April 4 Banca Generali shares opened down 4.93 percent after the asset manager's parent Generali said late on Wednesday it launched a placement of up to 12 percent of Banca Generali's stock.

At Wednesday's closing price, the stake is worth around 200 million euros ($257 million).

In March new Generali chief Mario Greco took moves to clean up the Italian insurer's balance sheet, part of a turnaround plan to boost the group's profitability.

($1 = 0.7783 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Francesca Landini)