MILAN Oct 29 Italian asset manager Banca Generali expects net inflows of around 2.8-3.0 billion euros ($3.1-$3.3 billion) in 2016 though it will set an official target only at the start of next year, its chief executive said on Thursday.

CEO Piermario Motta also told an analyst call that Banca Generali's net inflows should be close to 4 billion euros this year.

