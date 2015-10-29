BRIEF-Merlin Properties Q1 net result up 47.1 pct
* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 115.3 MLN EUROS VS 76.8 MLN EUROS YR AGO
MILAN Oct 29 Italian asset manager Banca Generali expects net inflows of around 2.8-3.0 billion euros ($3.1-$3.3 billion) in 2016 though it will set an official target only at the start of next year, its chief executive said on Thursday.
CEO Piermario Motta also told an analyst call that Banca Generali's net inflows should be close to 4 billion euros this year.
($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, writing by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 115.3 MLN EUROS VS 76.8 MLN EUROS YR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 208.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 209.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)