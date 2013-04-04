MILAN, April 4 Insurer Generali sold a 12 percent stake in its asset management unit Banca Generali at 13.55 euros per share, less than the current share price, said market sources on Thursday.

At 0742 GMT, Banca Generali's shares were trading down 5.8 percent at 13.76.

In March new Generali chief Mario Greco took moves to clean up the Italian insurer's balance sheet, part of a turnaround plan to boost the group's profitability. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)