MILAN Nov 4 Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Tuesday its net profit rose 31 percent in the third quarter to 43.9 million euros.

In the first nine month of this year, Banca Generali reported a 132.4 million euro net profit, up 26 percent year-on-year thanks to a double-digit rise in management fees and strong net inflows. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)