MILAN, March 16 Banca IFIS, an Italian
lender specialising in bad loan management, said on Thursday it
expected newly acquired Interbanca to reach break-even this
year.
The Venice-based bank bought the financial unit of GE
Capital last year to expand its business in the company
financing, leasing and factoring sectors.
In its 2017-2019 business plan, Banca IFIS said it expected
the group's net profit to grow annually at an average rate of
40-45 percent, up from the 90 million euros posted in 2016.
The bank sees return on equity to exceed 15 percent in 2019,
while earning per share is expected above 4.5 euros.
