Jan 20 Banca IFIS SPA :

* Reports full year net banking income up by 6.3 pct to 280.9 million euros ($326.1 million)

* Full year net profit from financial activities is 249.6 million euros, up 13.7 pct

* Expects to remain profitable also in 2015