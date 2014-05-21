BRIEF-Vietnam's Vingroup says Q1 net profit drops 54 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage:
SIENA May 21 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's CEO Fabrizio Viola said on Wednesday the Italian lender would launch a planned rights issue in early June with the aim to complete it in early July.
The board of the Tuscan lender last month approved increasing the size of a planned capital increase to 5 billion euros ($6.85 billion) from 3 billion euros to absorb any potential loss uncovered by a European health check of lenders.
Speaking at the shareholder meeting, Viola also said the bank has still to reimburse 22 billion euros in cheap loans it took from the European Central Bank. ($1 = 0.7302 Euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Isla Binnie)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 28 Amazon.com Inc's ventures far beyond online retail, from cloud computing to movie making, are raising questions among corporate strategy experts about its focus.