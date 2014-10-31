SIENA, Italy Oct 31 An Italian court on Friday sentenced former Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Chairman Giuseppe Mussari to three years and six months in jail for misleading regulators in relation to a 2009 derivative trade with Nomura that prosecutors say was used to conceal losses.

The court in the city of Siena, where Italy's third-biggest bank is based, also sentenced former Chief Executive Antonio Vigni to the same jail term.

Defence lawyers had asked the court to fully acquit both, while prosecutors asked for a 7 year jail sentence for Mussari and 6 years for Vigni.

Monte dei Paschi, which carried out a 5-billion euro capital increase in June to help pay back state aid, has come under renewed pressure after failing to pass a Europe-wide banking review and must now plug a 2.1 billion euro ($2.6 billion) capital shortfall. (1 US dollar = 0.7987 euro) (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie)