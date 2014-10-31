(Adds defence lawyers saying to appeal, details)
By Silvia Ognibene
SIENA, Italy Oct 31 An Italian court on Friday
sentenced former Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
chairman Giuseppe Mussari to three years and six months in jail
for misleading regulators in relation to a 2009 derivative trade
with Nomura that prosecutors said was used to conceal
losses.
The court in Siena, where Italy's third-biggest lender is
based, also sentenced former chief executive Antonio Vigni and
ex-finance boss Gianluca Baldassarri to the same jail term.
Prosecutors had asked for a seven-year jail sentence for
Mussari and six years for Vigni and Baldassarri.
Defence lawyers, who had asked the court to acquit their
clients, said they would lodge an appeal against the sentence,
which was read by Court President Leonardo Grassi during a
public hearing.
"We are very surprised and obviously we will appeal,"
Mussari's lawyer Fabio Pisillo told reporters afterwards.
Monte dei Paschi, which carried out a 5-billion euro capital
increase in June to help pay back state aid, has come under
renewed pressure after failing to pass a Europe-wide banking
review and must now plug a 2.1 billion euro ($2.6 billion)
capital shortfall.
Prosecutors had accused Mussari, Vigni and Baldassarri of
hiding a document known as a mandate agreement, which
prosecutors and regulators said made clear that the derivative,
called Alexandria, was linked to the acquisition of 3 billion
euros worth of long-term Italian government bonds by Monte dei
Paschi.
The link between the two trades meant they should have
received different accounting treatment, which would have shown
heavy losses.
Alexandria and two other derivatives trades ultimately
forced Monte Paschi to restate its accounts and book a loss of
730 million euros on its 2012 results.
New management at the bank, now working on a plan to fill
the 2.1-billion-euro capital hole, has said it only discovered
the existence of the mandate agreement when it was found in a
safe in Vigni's former office in October 2012, more than three
years after it was signed.
(1 U.S. dollar = 0.7987 euro)
(Writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Jason Neely)