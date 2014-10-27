MILAN Oct 27 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, which faces a 2.1 billion euro ($2.7 billion) funding
shortfall after a European banking review, will not ask for
additional state aid, Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola told
financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore.
The lender is evaluating all options to plug the capital
shortfall, even a tie-up, but it is not in talks with any
potential partner, Viola said in the interview published on
Monday.
"We are looking at all the options, and when I say 'all' it
means 'all'," Viola told the paper when asked whether the bank
would also weigh a merger with a stronger competitor.
"At the moment we are not in talks with anyone," he said.
Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third biggest lender, failed the
euro zone stress tests even after tapping the market for 5
billion euros as recently as June.
The lender has given back 3 billion euros in state aid out
of a total of 4.1 billion euros it received at the start of
2013.
In a separate interview with daily Corriere della Sera,
Monte dei Paschi's Chairman Alessandro Profumo said the bank did
not need state intervention to survive.
Profumo and Viola criticized the banking review saying the
Tuscan lender, which has been restructuring its operations for
only about a year, should not be judged on the same criteria
applied to other lenders who have been revamping their
activities for years.
Monte dei Paschi has hired UBS and Citi as advisers to
assess its strategic options after the results of the health
check on Sunday showed it had the biggest capital shortfall to
plug.
(1 US dollar = 0.7883 euro)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by David Clarke)