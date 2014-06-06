BRIEF-Caspar Asset Management recommends dividend of 0.67 zlotys/shr
* Recommends to allocate 1.3 million zlotys ($324,813) to dividend payout to shareholders from profit for 2016, which is 0.67 zlotys gross per share Source text for Eikon:
MILAN, June 6 French insurer Axa and two other shareholders owning a combined holding of 5.5 percent in Monte dei Paschi di Siena have committed to taking part in an upcoming 5-billion euro ($6.8 billion) capital increase, the Tuscan lender said on Friday.
Axa has a 3.7 percent stake in Monte dei Paschi, Coop Centro Italia Societa' Cooperativa has 1.1 percent and Coofin has 0.69 percent. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Shows Qatar Holding LLC has unloaded 30 million H-shares in Agricultural Bank Of China Ltd at average HK$3.564 ($0.4583) per share on April 13, taking its long position to 8.78 percent from 8.88 percent