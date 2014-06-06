MILAN, June 6 French insurer Axa and two other shareholders owning a combined holding of 5.5 percent in Monte dei Paschi di Siena have committed to taking part in an upcoming 5-billion euro ($6.8 billion) capital increase, the Tuscan lender said on Friday.

Axa has a 3.7 percent stake in Monte dei Paschi, Coop Centro Italia Societa' Cooperativa has 1.1 percent and Coofin has 0.69 percent. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)