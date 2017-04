MILAN Oct 15 Trading in Italy's third biggest lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's shares was suspended on Wednesday after the stock plunged 4.5 percent as Italian banking stocks weakened across the board on Milan's blue-chip index.

The bank's shares, which led the downward slide, were trading at 0.92 euros apiece at the time of the suspension.

Milan's FTSE MIB was down 3.06 percent at 1249 GMT.

