REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
MILAN, June 16 Banca Popolare di Milano has repaid another 500 million euros ($681 million) in funds borrowed from the European Central Bank at the peak of the euro zone crisis, a source close to the Italian bank said on Monday, in a sign of better funding conditions for banks in the bloc's periphery.
The source said the bank now held 2.8 billion euros in longer-term funds the ECB lent banks at two extraordinary liquidity tenders in late 2011 and early 2012.
In September 2012 the bank had 6.1 billion euros in such loans.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Paola Arosio)
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.