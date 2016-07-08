MILAN, July 8 Italy's Banca Popolare dell'Emilia
Romagna (BPER) hopes to sell non-performing loans
worth 450 million euros ($498 million) next week, Alessandro
Vandelli, CEO of the mid-tier bank, said on Friday.
Italian banks have piled up around 200 billion euros in
non-performing loans due to a severe recession and are now under
pressure from investors and banking authorities to tackle the
problem.
A first portion of bad loans will be sold to specialist
investors Algebris and Cerberus, Vandelli said, adding the bank
planned to shed another chunk of non-performing loans of up to
300 million euros by year-end.
The planned sales will not have any significant impact on
the lender's balance sheet, Vandelli told Reuters.
($1 = 0.9038 euros)
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala; writing by Francesca Landini)