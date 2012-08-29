MILAN Aug 29 Shares in Banca Popolare Milano rose 5 percent in early trading after results late on Tuesday showed the lender had strengthened its capital base, bringing its core Tier 1 ratio at 9 percent at the end of June.

The bank also said it had posted a net loss of 131.3 million euros in the first half, as new management made a writedown of 239.4 million euros as part of a business plan to improve profitability.. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)