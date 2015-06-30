MILAN, June 30 Italy's Banca Sistema has set a price of 3.75 euros for shares in an initial public offering that would value the lender at around 300 million euros ($336 million), at the lower end of a price range.

The bank, which specialises in financing and managing trade receivables owed by Italy's public administration, will debut on the Milan stock exchange on July 2, it said late on Monday.

The bank had set a price range of 3.5-4.35 euros for the listing of just under 50 percent of its capital. It expects to raise some 146 million euros through the flotation.

There has been a string of recent market listings by smaller companies hoping to tap renewed investors' appetite for Italian assets, but the bank's IPO comes as a deepening Greek crisis is unsettling markets.

($1 = 0.8935 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Jason Neely)