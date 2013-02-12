BRIEF-Changjiang Securities to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 9
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
LONDON Feb 12 Italy has appointed special admininstrators to run small cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Spoleto after a request from the country's central bank, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
The decision was taken as a consequence of the negative outcome from inspections of the lender.
The bank will continue to operate normally and customers will still be able to make withdrawals, the statement added.
