MILAN Feb 7 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa
Sanpaolo denied press speculation on Saturday that it
could take a stake in Genoa-based lender Carige.
La Stampa daily reported that the Bank of Italy favoured a
"solution" for Carige in which Intesa would play a key role.
Carige must plug a capital shortfall of around 800 million
euros after failing a Europe-wide health check of banks last
year and the banking foundation that is Carige's top investor is
ready to sell its 19 percent stake in the lender.
Asked whether Intesa could buy a stake in Carige, the
chairman of Intesa's management board Gian Maria Gros-Pietro
told reporters: "No."
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi)