MILAN Dec 13 The board of Italy's Banca Etruria has decided to launch as soon as possible a process to merge with another "banking group of high standing", the mid-sized lender said in a statement on Friday.

The bank's board met on Friday to adopt measures necessary to respond to the results of an inspection by the Bank of Italy.

Italy's central bank has tightened up oversight of domestic banks ahead of a sector check-up by the European Central Bank next year, including on-site inspections in which it has looked in detail at banks' loan books.

The lender also said the Bank of Italy had asked it for additional loan provisions of around 80 million euros ($110 million). ($1 = 0.7283 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Jane Baird)