(Adds details, quote, context)
MILAN Dec 13 The board of Italy's Banca Etruria
has decided as soon as possible to launch a process to
merge with another bank, the mid-sized lender said.
The bank's board met on Friday to adopt necessary measures
to respond to the results of an inspection by the Bank of Italy.
Earlier this week, Banca Etruria had said doubtful loans were
nearly a third of the total in gross terms at the end of
September.
"The board of directors has decided ... that it becomes
critical to start as soon as possible and finish in a short time
the necessary steps to define the process of integration and/or
aggregation with a banking group of high standing," the lender
said in a statement.
It added that such a deal should not affect jobs.
Italy's central bank has tightened up oversight of domestic
banks ahead of a sector check-up by the European Central Bank
next year, including on-site inspections in which it has looked
in detail at banks' loan books.
The lender added on Friday that the Bank of Italy had asked
it for additional loan provisions of around 80 million euros
($110 million).
The central bank also asked the lender to prepare a plan to
lower the holding of government bonds in its portfolio and to
reduce trading in these securities to limit the market liquidity
risk, Banca Etruria added.
($1 = 0.7283 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Jane Baird and Anthony
Barker)