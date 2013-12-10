MILAN Dec 10 The Bank of Italy has found that around a third of loans at small lender Popolare Etruria are problematic, a source close to the bank said on Tuesday, sending its shares down more than 3 percent.

Both the bank and the regulator had no comment.

Banca Etruria said on Monday its board would meet this week to approve necessary measures following an inspection by the Bank of Italy.

Italy's central bank has tightened up oversight of domestic banks ahead of a sector check up by the European Central Bank next year, including on-site inspections in which it has looked in detail at banks' loan books. (editing by Paola Arosio)