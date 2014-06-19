MILAN, June 19 Italian mid-sized lender Banca
Etruria said its chairman would sound out the market
for possible merger partners after larger rival Popolare di
Vicenza broke talks about a planned takeover of the Tuscan bank.
In a statement, the bank said its board had given a mandate
to Chairman Lorenzo Rosi to find new partners.
The board of Banca Etruria failed to give a preliminary
positive assessment on a binding offer Popolare Vicenza
submitted at the end of last month, a condition the suitor had
said was necessary for the offer to be valid.
Popolare Vicenza said on Tuesday conditions were no longer
in place to continue negotiating as it would not consider
amending its proposal.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)