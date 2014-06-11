MILAN, June 11 Banca Etruria said on Wednesday it could not approve a takeover offer for around 220 million euros ($299.53 million) by bigger rival Banca Popolare di Vicenza for now but would continue negotiations to find an agreement.

The Bank of Italy told Banca Etruria last year to find a buyer after an audit of its books unveiled insufficient provisions against soured loans and an excessive exposure to sovereign debt.

Popolare Vicenza, one of 15 Italian lenders under scrutiny by European authorities as part of the bank health check-up, said on May 29 it would offer 1 euro per share in cash for Popolare Etruria - valuing Etruria at around 217 million euros ($295.5 million).

Banca Etruria said in a statement its board had examined the offer on Wednesday and "cannot at the moment express a positive evaluation of the proposal as presented."

However it said its chairman, Lorenzo Rosi, would continue talks with Popolare Vicenza "in order to reach in a short time an agreement" on the merger.

($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)