April 2 Funds advised by Apax Partners have
agreed to sell their stake in Italian bank Banca Farmafactoring
SpA to an affiliate of investment management firm Centerbridge
Partners LP, the private equity firms said on Thursday.
The deal was done at 7.1 times Banca Farmafactoring's net
income for 2015, a person familiar with the situation said.
Banca Farmafactoring, which obtained a full banking license
in 2013, was acquired by these funds in 2006 when the bank
operated solely in Italy.
The deal signals Apax's exit from financial services as the
fund "de-focuses" on the sector, the person said.
In contrast, Centerbridge is expanding its European
financial services investments footprint beyond its other
investments in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland and Portugal.
Banca IMI and Jefferies advised Centerbridge on the deal,
while Apax Partners was advised by Mediobanca and Morgan
Stanley, additional sources close to the transaction told
Reuters.
The stake sale is subject to approval by the European
Central Bank and competition authorities.
