MILAN Feb 4 Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Wednesday its total net inflows in January rose 80 percent on the year to 406 million euros ($463 million), its best ever start to a year.

Banca Generali, which is controlled by Italy's biggest insurer Generali, also said its managed assets amounted to 222 million euros in January, up 29 percent from the same month a year ago. ($1 = 0.8765 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)