MILAN Nov 6 Italian asset manager Banca
Generali said on Tuesday its net profit in the third
quarter more than doubled, boosted by cost control and higher
revenues.
In a statement the asset manager said its net profit in the
period rose 119.6 percent to 30.2 million euros, in line with a
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus.
Banca Generali, majority controlled by Italy's biggest
insurer Generali, took 200 million euros at the first
auction of cheap, three-year funds issued by the European
Central Bank in December and more than 1 billion in the second
auction in February.
Assets under management at the end of September stood at
25.5 billion euros, up 10 percent on the year.
"We are confident that these trends will continue in the
coming months," Banca Generali said.
