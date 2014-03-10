MILAN, March 10 Italian asset manager Banca Generali expects net inflows to exceed its target of 1.6 billion euros ($2.2 billion)in 2014, Chief Executive Piermario Motta said on Monday.

The unit of insurer Generali posted a 9 percent rise in its 2013 net profit earlier on Monday and said it had a strong start in the first two months of this year.

($1 = 0.7214 euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)