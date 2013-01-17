MILAN Jan 17 Italian asset manager Banca
Generali is confident of posting net profits of 115-130
million euros in 2012, in line with analyst consensus, its head
said on Thursday.
The company targets net inflows of at least 1.2 billion
euros ($1.6 billion) in 2013, Chief Executive Piermario Motta
told reporters on the sidelines of a business conference in
Milan.
"This year it will be difficult to have the performance seen
in 2012, but, if the right conditions are in place, it could be
possible," Motta said.
In 2012 the asset manager posted net inflows for 1.6 billion
euros.
($1 = 0.7521 euros)
(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, writing by Francesca Landini,
editing by Antonella Ciancio)