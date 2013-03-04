BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP expands revolving credit facility
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP expands revolving credit facility to $367 million to support acquisition growth
MILAN, March 4 Italy's asset manager Banca Generali said on Monday it posted net inflows in February of 203 million euros ($264.09 million) compared with a net inflow of 207 million euros in January.
Banca Generali is 64.7 percent owned by Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali.
($1 = 0.7687 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP expands revolving credit facility to $367 million to support acquisition growth
NEW YORK, June 1 Investors poured $9.2 billion into U.S.-based stock funds during the week ended May 31, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the largest inflows since February and the first net positive week in the last five.