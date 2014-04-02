MILAN, April 2 Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Wednesday its total net inflows stood at 280 million euros ($385 million) in March, up 40 percent on the monthly average of the past year.

In the first quarter net inflows amounted to 807 million euros, marking the best quarterly performance in the bank's history, it added.

Banca Generali, which is controlled by Italy's biggest insurer Generali, also said its managed assets amounted to 260 million euros in March and 678 million euros for the quarter.

($1 = 0.7263 Euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)