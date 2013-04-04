MILAN, April 4 Europe's third-largest insurer Generali said on Thursday the sale of a 12 percent stake in its asset management unit Banca Generali generated a capital gain of 143 million euros.

This translates into an increase in the group's Solvency I ratio of 1.5 percentage points, Generali said in a statement. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Jennifer Clark)