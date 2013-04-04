BRIEF-SIV Asset Management provides update on legal claim
* Company responded to letter received from Aurora Funds Management Limited
MILAN, April 4 Europe's third-largest insurer Generali said on Thursday the sale of a 12 percent stake in its asset management unit Banca Generali generated a capital gain of 143 million euros.
This translates into an increase in the group's Solvency I ratio of 1.5 percentage points, Generali said in a statement. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Jennifer Clark)
* Company responded to letter received from Aurora Funds Management Limited
SHANGHAI, June 1 China's southeastern city of Foshan has cracked down on real estate purchases, the city's housing bureau said on Wednesday, making it the latest to adopt the government's flurry of cooling measures.