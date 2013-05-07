MILAN May 7 Italian asset manager Banca
Generali said on Tuesday its net profit fell 9 percent
to 35.5 million euros ($46 million) in the first quarter of this
year as it cashed in less trading and performance fees than in
the same period of 2012.
Total assets under management and administered assets at the
end of March were 27 billion euros, up 10 percent compared with
the first quarter of 2012.
Net inflows for the first four months of this year were 861
million euros, with a growth rate of 26 percent, the best result
of the last five years, Banca Generali said.
($1 = 0.7659 euros)
