MILAN, June 23 Italy's Banca Ifis said on Tuesday it had bought three portfolios of non-performing loans with a nominal value of around 900 million euros ($1 billion), including bad loans worth 650 million euros from Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

The deal, which is one of Italy's biggest transactions in distressed debt this year after UniCredit sold 2.4 billion euros of bad loans in February, shows tentative signs of recovery in Italy's bad loan market.

The pool of bad loans bought from Monte dei Paschi is half of a 1.3 billion euro portfolio put on sale by the Tuscan lender's consumer credit unit. U.S. investment firm Cerberus Capital Management is buying the rest of this portfolio.

The other two pools of non-performing loans bought by Banca IFIS were from Banca Sella and from an undiclosed international player, increasing its bad debt portfolio to 6.8 billion euros.

Italian banks have piled up a total of more than 190 billion euros in non-performing loans in the wake of three years of recession, and the government is studying measures to help them offload their soured loans. ($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Stephen Jewkes)